'Indescribable': 12th annual car show in Santa Maria fundraises for local youth

In Santa Maria, the sound of revving engines and live music filled the air on Saturday during the Knights of Columbus' 12th annual St. Patrick's Day Car Show.

Over 200 classic vehicles lined Clark Avenue in a colorful display.

Local rock band "Unfinished Business" played live music while community members enjoyed the old cars, food, and family activities.

Organizers say the event serves as a fundraiser to support local scholarships and youth programs in Santa Maria.

James Jepsen, a chairman for the annual event, told KSBY that this year's event brought a new addition to the fleet of vehicles.

"There's a great variety. And this year, I think we have our very first ever boat in our show," Jepsen said. "You have to see it to believe it. It's indescribable."

Representatives from the Knights of Columbus say the car show has raised over $45,000 for Santa Maria's youth since the event started.