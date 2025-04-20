Investigation underway after fight at Santa Maria bar leaves one person unconscious

Police are investigating after a fight reportedly broke out at the Santa Maria Inn Taproom on Saturday evening.

According to the Santa Maria Police Department (SMPD), officers received a report of a large fight erupting at the bar around 5:40 p.m.

SMPD says at least one person was reported unconscious as a result of the fight.

When officers arrived at the scene, that person had already left.

Authorities report that the person was uncooperative when officers attempted to contact them.

No arrests have been made, and police say the investigation is ongoing.

KSBY reached out to officials at the Santa Maria Inn Taproom, who say the bartender working on Saturday evening made the call to 911.

The Santa Maria Inn Taproom's front desk supervisor adds that the incident was "unexpected" and that they do not consider the bar to be a dangerous establishment.

SMPD is asking anyone who witnessed the fight or has information about the incident to contact the agency at (805) 928-3781.