'It scared me': Local parents react to Santa Maria reported attempted kidnapping

A safety issue was reported to the Santa Maria-Bonita Elementary School District this week regarding a woman who attempted to walk away with two students in front of Tunnell Elementary School.

The Santa Maria Police Department is currently investigating this case.

Increased police presence at Tunnell Elementary School on Friday just one day after a scare on campus.

According to officials at Tunnel Elementary School, they reported the incident to the district office at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

After the district office was informed of the situation, they immediately contacted the Santa Maria Police Department around 6:30 p.m. that same day.

Police are investigating the situation along with school and district administrators.

Some parents were shocked to hear about this incident occurring at their child’s school.

“Why are little kids outside at 6 o’clock by themselves? Because I was scared,” said Veronica Uribe, a Santa Maria resident. “But I know that we have a lot of support. My parents pick them up. My mom picked them up, so I'm not scared in that sense for my kids. But I am scared that something like that in the neighborhood [would happen] because we literally live across the street."

“It scared me because I noticed the police officers when I came to drop off my granddaughter here,” said one Santa Maria resident. “But I thought it was something routine. But then to know that what was really going on is really scary.”

Parents were notified on Parent Square about the incident and are advised to review and practice with their children on how they will arrive and depart from school and how to stay vigilant.

“It reassured me, to just always have that conversation with my children about strangers and really to confirm what they do after school and just have the talk,” said Christina Torres, a Santa Maria resident. “Don't be scared to talk to your children about the dangers, because unfortunately, we do live in a world where dangers happen.”

Students and families are being told to immediately report anything unusual on campus.

Veronica Uribe says it’s important to work together as a community.

“If you see something that's strange, if you see a woman that doesn't belong to a man is talking to little kids, I would say, please speak up, because, you know, maybe the parents are working,” said Uribe. “I think that we have to work as a community to protect each other and our kids.”

Police provided a description to school officials of a Hispanic woman wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt driving a gray Toyota Camry or similar sedan.

The license plate frame had a bear, with purple lettering, and the word “Fresno” on it.

Sgt. Felix Diaz with Santa Maria Police says there is currently no threat to any students or community members at this time.

“From what I understand is that school had been released,” said Sgt. Diaz. “Kids were walking home and it's some sort of incident that possibly occurred during that time period, and again, we're currently investigating that as we speak. But at this point, there is no threat to students or community members that we have identified through our investigation at this point.”

The Santa Maria Police Department says any witnesses with any information are encouraged to contact Detective Craven at (805) 928-3781 extension 1610.