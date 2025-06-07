'It's in our DNA': Racing returns to Santa Maria under new family ownership

The engines are running again at Santa Maria Speedway, thanks to a local family determined to bring new life to a track that’s been part of the Central Coast’s identity since 1964.

Pat Cusack

After more than a year of silence, the historic dirt track reopened this spring under new ownership. Pat Cusack and his family purchased the speedway in January, hoping to preserve not just a racing venue, but a piece of local history that generations have grown up with.

“It’s just been a special place for the whole Santa Maria Valley and Central Coast for a long time,” Cusack said. “So we felt that if it was going to turn into something else, we needed to step in to save the Speedway or restore it.”

The Cusack's didn’t waste time. From January to late April, they worked around the clock to get the track ready for racing again. That meant updating: infrastructure, electrical, plumbing, facilities and pulling in a wide network of volunteers, and family members.

“We had from January until April 26th to basically do all the improvements,” Cusack said. “We had a great group of people that we inherited who have done a phenomenal job making it turn into what it is.”

That group includes not just builders and mechanics, but family. Cusack’s son Scotty and niece Rachel have taken on key roles managing operations and social media, and becoming a team effort.

“My son Scotty runs a lot of it, and my niece Rachel helps with social media,” he said. “There’s a whole bunch of people helping us make this what it is.”

The speedway isn’t just roaring back, it’s doing so with purpose. The Cusack's see their stewardship of the track as both a responsibility and a privilege.

“It’s been a bigger venture than we thought, but a way more worthwhile adventure than we expected,” adding “it’s really made it worthwhile for us to feel like we’re keeping something that really is meant to be kept.”

Originally built in 1964 by the Fort family, the track has seen multiple owners and countless races over the decades. But throughout its ups and downs, its core has remained the same: grassroots dirt track racing and a deep local fan base. Many Santa Maria families have generational ties to the speedway -- from racers to loyal spectators.

“There’s just not that many things, especially tracks in our area, that are this unique and have that kind of history,” Cusack said. “If we let them slip through our fingers, we may never get them back.”

Cusack says part of his mission is to make sure that legacy is honored and passed on to younger generations as he looked at his grandson with warm eyes.

“A lot of families are coming out, which is great. Kids will have another memory like so many others do,” he said.

“Old racers don’t have to feel like those memories go away, because the track is not going to close. That restores the heritage, lets people celebrate it, and brings new little guys into the mix to do the same thing.”

It’s the small details from the sound engines to the cheers from the crowds that keep this track alive.

“Whenever you come out, the noise, the exhaust, the mud flying into the stands. It’s got a certain element to it that’s really unique,” Cusack said. “It’s woven into the DNA of our community.”

The 2024 season is already underway, with more than 20 races scheduled through November. Events include local heats, out-of-state racers, and community nights that bring in longtime fans and first-timers alike. Tickets and event details are available through SantaMariaSpeedway.net and My Race Pass.

“We’ve been spreading the word organically,” Cusack said. “People are excited. And we’re having a lot of fun.”