'It's just a blessing': Young burn survivors receive free flights to summer camp

Volunteer pilots from Angel Flight West took off from the Santa Maria Public Airport on Friday for a special event benefiting young burn survivors.

The southern California-based nonprofit organization arranges free, non-emergency air transportation throughout the western region of the United States.

This weekend, volunteer pilots partnered with the Alisa Ann Rush Burn Foundation to transport local child burn survivors to a free, week-long summer camp in northern California.

Pilot Jeff Moorhouse spoke with KSBY on Friday about the impact of the free flights.

"Many of these kids would not be able to attend camp if it wasn't for Angel Flight West and providing free transportation to the camps," Moorhouse said. "The free transportation is because of the pilots. The pilots offer their planes. [they're] paying for the fuel, and it's their time. So there's no cost to do the campers."

Bryan English, the father of a camper headed to the retreat on Friday, expressed his gratitude for the flights.

"We just appreciate everyone so much— Angel Flight [West], everyone involved— for doing this, because we know it helps him, it helps the rest of the campers, and it's just a blessing for everyone," English said.

Angel Flight West's volunteer pilots have provided over 2,000 free flights so far this year, according to the organization's website.