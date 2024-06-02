“It's one of our favorites” Elks Rodeo Parade brings hundreds to Santa Maria

What began back in 1943 has blossomed into a tradition that draws crowds to Broadway Street every year.

For the Rosas family, the tradition spans over 40 years. They arrive hours early to claim their usual spot.

“Our dad would, bring us out here, like, at 5:00 in the morning, set up chairs and get a good spot," said Santos Rosas.

Cowboy hats and boots were everywhere, and as the parade kicked off, it was all smiles and enjoyment.

“We’ve been coming for 40 years...I like the music so it's a family thing, you know?”, Bonnie Diaz, another Santa Maria Resident said.

Alongside the live music, there was also plenty of dancing. People wearing traditional Jalisco clothing highlighted the heritage of many Santa Maria residents.

“It's important for me because it allows me to connect with my heritage and my culture from my parents, because they're both from Mexico," said Citlalli a member of the Pioneer Valley High School Ballet Folklorico.

Riders from multiple groups trotted along Broadway, showcasing their horsemanship.

“We've been here for quite a few years." A member of the Kings County Sheriff's posse tells me. "Over 50 years riding this parade...It's one of our favorite parades to come to.”

The grand celebration brought hundreds to the streets, honoring the city’s history and diversity.