Long lines form for grand opening of Daiso discount store in Santa Maria

People in Santa Maria braved cooler temperatures Saturday morning as they lined up for the grand opening of Japanese discount store Daiso.

The family-owned retail chain calls itself a "one-stop-shop" for all household needs on its website, adding that it sells stationary, home decor, food, and other items at affordable prices.

Although there are dozens of Daisos in southern and northern California, this is the first one opening up on the Central Coast.

Several customers at the store Saturday morning said they had been anticipating the grand opening, including Los Osos resident Fue-Lyn.

“It was really exciting to see that they were opening one up," she said. "My sister and I were driving down this road. She screamed and said, 'There's a Daiso opening!' [...] So we made plans to make sure we came."

Vincent, a Cal Poly student visiting the store, told KSBY why Daiso is so unique.

“Daiso is just one of those stores where you just kind of walk in, and you don't really know what you're going to see from store to store since it's a little different at each one. So you just kind of walk in to be entertained, and maybe you'll find something that you didn't really know that you wanted," Vincent said.

During the grand opening this weekend, the store is reportedly giving away goodie bags to the first 100 customers who make a $30 purcahse.

Daiso in Santa Maria is open on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.