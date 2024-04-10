Just a few days left to file taxes. Reminder: no extension this year

We are just a few days away from the April 15 tax deadline.

“I have to file it with another person, and that's a little bit complicated, so that's kind of what's really slowing it down,“ said Bryan Olnick, who has yet to file his taxes.

At A+ Tax in Santa Maria, employees are crunching away at their desks. Owner Nelsy Bork says they're expecting to assist last-minute filers late into the day Monday.

“I'm probably gonna stay up until midnight. You know, helping last-minute clients,” Bork said.

She adds that she's noticed a decline in clients this year.

“I don't know if it's confusion, or maybe they got the wrong information someplace else, but we do not have an extension to file. April 15th is the deadline to file," Bork said.

Unlike last tax season due to winter storms, Californians don’t have an extension this year, and as the deadline approaches, penalties for late filing become a concern.

“I have had friends that have missed the deadline and they have had to pay some penalties for them," said Mark Wright, Santa Maria resident.

”It really depends on what they're owing," Bork said. "I've seen penalties up to thousands of dollars, so they really need to pay attention.”

To avoid penalties, California offers an automatic extension with no application required until October 15, 2024, but any taxes owed must still be deposited or postmarked by next Monday.

“If you do not have all your documents together, we can file you an extension so you do not get a big penalty, you know, for not filing,” Bork explained.

Hoping to get help filing your taxes for free? Check out this story for more information on the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. The IRS also now offers a free tax filing service called Direct File. Click here for more information.