'Keeping it alive': 28th annual Santa Maria Elks Lodge car show is back Saturday

The Santa Maria Elks Lodge's annual car show weekend kicked off Friday with a meet-and-greet.

It was the prelude to the main event Saturday — the 28th annual car show. It features custom and antique cars, lowriders, truck, motorcycles, muscle cars and much more.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 22 and is free for attendees. It's hosted at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge #1538 at 1309 N. Bradley Rd. in Santa Maria.

The chairman of the Elks Lodge Car Show committee, Eric Alvarez, said all proceeds from the event go back to the community.

"I was basically raised around the car show scene so I grew up coming to this car show and now it's been handed off to me," Alvarez said. "It's kinda cool to be able to run something that I was attending when I was a kid."

The event includes an awards ceremony awarded to the best vehicles in particular categories, including Best of Show, Best Muscle Car, Participants' Choice, and Best Motorcycle. Awards begin at 2 p.m.

"Just being able to see the younger kids come and have fun and that's what it's all about," he continued. "Teaching the next generations about the car show and keeping it alive."

The event will also feature food, refreshments, and a DJ.

You can learn more on the Santa Maria Elks Lodge car show webpage.