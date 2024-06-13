Large crowd turns out to support Pioneer Valley High School principal at school board meeting

Dozens of people showed up at the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District school board meeting on Wednesday in support of Pioneer Valley High School's principal.

Principal Shanda Herrera tells KSBY that she received a 45-day notice of potential termination.

It's unknown why Herrera faces potential termination. School district officials released a statement saying "personnel matters are confidential" and they would not comment further.

Several people spoke during public comment Wednesday to share their support for Herrera.

"I think it's ridiculous. I think it's a little bit embarrassing for the district. I don't think they realize the mistake they'd be making if they were to let her go," said Kendall Courtright, 2023 Pioneer Valley High School graduate. "She's done so much for the school. She's connected with students on a level that not a lot of administrators... I haven't seen that very often. She's, she's special, for sure."

"It's unfortunate," Herrera said. "I do believe that people who are not from Santa Maria, they don't understand the way that Santa Maria operates, and I think that was emphasized today in many of the public comments."

While school board members did not discuss Herrera's employment at Wednesday's meeting, the board president said they would set a date in the future to discuss disciplinary action.

