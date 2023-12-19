Last-minute distribution helps provide toys, hygiene kits, blankets to 100+ Santa Maria families.

Thanks to a last-minute toy distribution and the collaboration of nonprofits, more than 100 local families will have gifts for their kids this holiday season.

Maria Rivera is the resource coordinator of Catholic Charities Santa Maria. She said up until a few weeks ago, due to a lack of funding and community donations, her team was unsure if their toy distribution would be taking place.

“It was a miracle that we got these toys. I was thinking that we wouldn’t be able to do it this year,”

Thanks to a new partnership with Toys for Tots, CommUnify, Direct Relief and the Santa Maria Knights of Columbus, Catholic Charities was able to gather enough donations to hand out before Christmas.

“When they came and asked us if they could use our hall, I said, "Most certainly you can use it!” said Ron Stevens, grand knight of the Knights of Columbus Council 2475.

Stevens said along with hosting Monday’s distribution event, his organization also donated hundreds of warm blankets to give out as well.

“God’s love! He wants us to share our love with the people who need it,” Stevens said.

Monday afternoon, waves of local families lined up outside the Knights of Columbus office, waiting to receive their toys, along with other staple items to help them through the holidays.

“We are giving some toys, Direct Relief hygiene kits, and some food so they can help prepare for the holidays,” Rivera explained.

She said much of their clientele are of indigenous backgrounds and work as agricultural farmworkers throughout the year. However since their employment is seasonal, many of them are unemployed during the winter, which makes this distribution event so essential.

“It is hard that sometimes they don’t get enough money to put food on the table or even get a toy for their kids for the holidays. So, it is very rewarding to be doing this, because it is a part of helping them bring joy to their kids,” Rivera said.

She added that her team also helps with financial assistance, case management and emergency safety net services.

Rivera says Catholic Charities is still encouraging donations and volunteer efforts right now to help with their recurring food distributions every Tuesday and Friday.