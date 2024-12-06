Lights, Sights, and Holiday Nights: Festive decoration contest open to locals

Officials are inviting community members to compete in Lights, Sights, and Holiday Nights— a contest to determine the most festive lawn or storefront decorations in Santa Maria.

The annual tradition is hosted by the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and the Recreation and Parks Commission.

Organizers say the competition gives residents and business owners the chance to showcase their creativity and holiday spirit.

Awards will reportedly be given in the following categories:



Best Use of Lights

Best Lawn Display

Best Holiday Theme

Best Overall

Best Business Window Display

Community members have until Friday at 5 p.m. to nominate a decorated home or business.

To do so, they can email up to three photos of the illuminated display, along with the physical address and a contact number (if available), to rpinfo@cityofsantamaria.org .

Final judging will occur on Dec. 11. from 5 to 9 p.m.

Officials say winners will be recognized at the City Council meeting on Dec. 17 and will be highlighted on social media, as well as on a digital map for the community to explore.

For questions or further details, locals can contact the Recreation and Parks Department at (805) 925-0951 extension 2260.