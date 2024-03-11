Local 8-year-old boy organizes donation drive for new housing program

Eight-year-old Asa Jacbobo-Anaya is passionate about helping people.

Seeing her son's strong desire to give back to his Santa Maria community, his mother suggested Asa’s 4-H program participate in the Hope Village Adopt-a-Room Campaign, hosted by the nonprofit Dignity Moves.

"My mom started talking about if I wanted to help people who didn't have a home and I said yes," Jacobo-Anaya said.

Jacobo-Anaya’s family says he was born with so much compassion and a generous heart.

"He's always trying to hop out of the car and give anyone anything he has with him so this was a good opportunity for him to channel that and put it towards something we knew would help a lot of people,” Jacobo-Anaya’s father, Josh said.

Dignity Moves is an organization that provides interim housing and services for the county's homeless population, to help them find a more permanent place to live.

When Jacobo-Anaya and his family found out the non-profit was still in need of donations, they took action.

"So everyone can be comfortable in this place," Jacobo-Anaya said.

Jacobo-Anaya collected necessities like bedding, towels, and toiletries.

“It’s stuff I collected from my family, school, and my community,” Jacobo-Anaya said.

Hope Village in Santa Maria will provide 94 housing units and services to four different groups including veterans and young adults who were or are currently in foster care.

The Grand opening for Hope Village is Saturday and donations will be accepted up until then. Contact 805-621-6177 to drop off items.

