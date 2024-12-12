Local couple known to give back to veterans receives surprise makeover

A local couple known to give back to the community in numerous ways was surprised when they unknowingly won a front yard makeover by Home Depot.

Dozens of Home Depot workers were out in Steve and Jennifer Baird's yard Wednesday morning, putting in a privacy fence, turf, a secluded area dedicated to Steve's father, and plants to upgrade a place they not only call home — but to give privacy to veterans they help.

The couple in Santa Maria was nominated for Home Depot's Operation Surprise by their friend Ray Rabledo and won.

“Almost every Home Depot, which is over 2,000 stores, does this in their community," assistant manager Justin Sears said. "He has helped so many veterans in the community. They're givers. Give, give, give, him and his wife. And, we wanted to get back to him, you know?”

Steve co-founded the ECHO group, Band of Brothers, a nonprofit organization that helps at-risk veterans from homelessness and suicide. The group has chapters in California, Arizona, and Tennessee, as well as online.

His wife, Jen, founded Hearts of Armor, a dedicated support and resource group for wives and children of veterans.

“I walked out, and I'm already crying,” Jennifer said. “I'm so grateful and humble because we help all the time. Because that's what we do. That's just what we do. And when we come home, I don't want to do my laundry. I don't want to do my dishes. I don't want to do stuff in the front yard.”

The Bairds work alongside the sheriff's department and mental health professionals on-call for veterans in crisis. With a sports program, a housing program, and a quick-reaction force team, they're finally getting a little back of what they've put out.

The couple and their three dogs live off of disability, and every penny donated to their nonprofits is put into travel and resources for when they get the call that a veteran needs their help.

“If people want to donate outside of our area, or even in our area, and want to start a chapter in another city, another state, they've got family [in need of support]," Steve said. "Like we're now fully open to that idea, and we know it's successful and it's working.”

The Baird's say they're looking for a mechanic to volunteer time towards their vehicles that help transport veterans. If anyone is looking for more ways to get involved with Band of Brothers or Hearts of Armor, they're encouraged to call Steve at (805) 458-0368.