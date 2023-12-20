Local law enforcement agencies spread holiday cheers across hospitals

Local law enforcement agencies around the Central Coast joined forces to spread joy to hospital staff and their patients for the first annual Operation Holiday Cheer event on Tuesday.

With lights and sirens activated, a parade of police and sheriff cars drove around hospitals in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties to spread cheer to doctors, nurses and all hospital staff who worked around the clock.

"Both professions work 24-7, 365 days (a year). We're away from our families and so it's important for us to show that camaraderie and our appreciation for what they do," Mike Brown, CHP Santa Maria commander, said.

Officers said Operation Holiday Cheer was originally started by the Riverside County Sheriff's Office in 2020.

This year, over 40 agencies across San Luis Obispo, Riverside, San Bernardino and Santa Barbara Counties participated.