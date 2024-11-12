Local law firm hosts 24th annual Veterans Day BBQ in Santa Maria

Michael B. Clayton and Associates has hosted a barbecue on Veterans Day for over two decades. On Monday, the law firm brought it back for its 24th year.

The event was held at the Veterans Memorial Hall in Santa Maria.

It began at 10:30 a.m. with a flag ceremony, followed by a buffet-style lunch.

Veterans, along with both active and nonactive military personnel, enjoyed their meals for free. Their families ate at no charge as well.

KSBY stopped by Monday's barbecue and spoke with Jay Conner, a Vietnam veteran who was drafted in 1966.

"This is one of the most awesome things you can do as a veteran. To be thanked by your community, by individuals, and be recognized for the service," Conner said.

Non-military members donated $5 to attend.