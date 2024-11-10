Local police and fire officials compete in 'Battle of the Badges' softball game

On Saturday in Santa Maria, community members flocked to the field to see local law enforcement officers and fire officials compete in the 4th annual "Battle of the Badges" softball tournament.

Games started early Saturday morning and were played throughout the day, concluding with the championship tournament in the afternoon.

Organizers say competitors not only vied for the coveted perpetual trophy, but also for well-deserved bragging rights.

“It's for good camaraderie between our first responders. So today, we have Santa Maria City fire, we have Santa Maria Police Department, we have the Sheriff's Office as well as probation," Sarah, a program specialist for Santa Maria Recreation and Parks, told KSBY.

The proceeds from Saturday's event will reportedly go toward PLAY, Inc., which supports recreational and leisure programs throughout the community.