Local shave ice vendor spreading Aloha spirit at Waller Park

One local shave ice vendor at Waller Park has become so popular that they are selling out of their product.

KSBY stopped by one of Waller Park's new vendors, Hanohano Shave Ice, and spoke to the owner Diana Hale who told us what their most popular shaved ice flavor is.

"Rainbow, just because, like our main audience is kids and they love the rainbow look of it," Hale said. "It's strawberry, lemon, and blue raspberry. And it's just super fun to hand out and see them, see all the colors kind of combine from mixing them together."

Hale says Hanohano Shave Ice is set up at Waller Park every weekend.

The Hanohano Shave Ice team thanks the rangers of Waller Park, and the Santa Barbara County Parks for allowing them to be a new park vendor spreading aloha spirit.

Waller Park is located at 300 Goodwin Rd in Santa Maria.