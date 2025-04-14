Local teens honored with prestigious FFA State Degree

Local teens in the Future Farmers of America (FFA) program gathered at Allan Hancock College on Sunday to receive a prestigious recognition for their hard work.

The California FFA Association hosted a State Degree Ceremony Sunday afternoon to honor students in the San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County programs.

Officials say these students completed more than two years of agricultural education, invested over 500 hours into their Supervised Agricultural Experience projects, and demonstrated leadership within the program.

The State FFA Degree is the highest honor a member can receive, according to officials.

FFA students from Ventura and Los Angeles Counties were also recognized at the event.