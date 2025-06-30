Locals call on leaders to defund Planned Parenthood at Santa Maria event

Community members gathered in Santa Maria this weekend to advocate for the Pro-Life movement and call for local and national leaders to defund Planned Parenthood.

On Sunday afternoon, a crowd came together at the Santa Maria City Hall for Santa Maria LifeWalk 2025, which aims to celebrate and protect life in the womb, according to organizers.

During the event, people listened to speeches from several keynote speakers, including Calvary Chapel pastor Conor Berry and 2024 state assembly candidate Sari Domingues.

Afterwards, attendees walked to the Santa Maria Planned Parenthood Center wearing shirts that said "Defund Planned Parenthood."

Sunday's gathering was part of National Celebrate Life Weekend, which featured similar events in Washington D.C.