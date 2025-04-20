Locals can get free medical and dental care at this upcoming event

Community members have the chance to get medical and dental care at no cost next week during the Free One-Day Clinic in Santa Maria.

The Life Hope Centers organization is hosting the local event as an extension of its work throughout California.

Organizers say people can visit the Santa Maria Seventh Day Adventist Church on April 27 to receive vision care, dental care, medical screenings, free haircuts, and more.

Identification, insurance, and payment are not required.

Church Health Ministries Director Pinhkeo Southaphanh told KSBY that the event is greatly appreciated by the community.

"Everyone we've talked to and the feedback we've received has all been positive, and they all just appreciated the services they received— especially those who don't have the health insurances," Southaphanh said.

The Free One-Day Clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Organizers say all are welcome and will be treated on a first-come, first-serve basis.