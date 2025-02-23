Locals gather at Hancock College for celebration of Black History Month

Black History Month may soon be coming to an end, but people on the Central Coast are continuing to honor the achievements of African Americans this weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, crowds gathered at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria for the Black History Month Celebration.

Attendees enjoyed food, arts and crafts, a resource fair, and a speech by the superintendent of the Santa Maria Bonita School District.

Mariha Belton, a local resident attending the celebration, told KSBY that the event was a great learning opportunity for children.

“A lot of kids don't understand black history. And it's not just about slavery, it's about how you bring yourself up, and how you communicate with each other," Belton said.

Saturday's celebration was organized by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Santa Maria Lompoc branch.

It was their second event this month honoring black history.