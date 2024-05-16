Longtime Santa Maria talk radio station, KUHL, going off the air

KUHL radio, "The Information Station," in Santa Maria will soon be going off the air.

Owner Sandra Knight confirmed to KSBY News on Wednesday that the AM talk radio station will be shut down.

The other two radio stations owned by Knight Broadcasting, KRAZ and KSYV, will live on. Knight says KRAZ is being sold to a radio station employee and will be moved to the Santa Ynez Valley. KSYV is being donated to California Lutheran University. She says the hope is that both stations will be moved by mid-June since the building where they are located in Santa Maria is being sold and they need to vacate.

Following the death of her husband, Shawn, nearly two years ago, Knight says she has been looking to sell the stations but it was difficult to find a buyer for all three.

"I realize that KUHL is a long standing station in the Santa Maria community and this pains me very much," she said.

Knight added that she will be selling the equipment associated with KUHL, so someone could resurrect the station if they wanted to.