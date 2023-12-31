Looking for something active to do on New Year's Day? Try this Santa Maria guided hike

If you are looking for something active to do on New Year's Day, look no further.

Community members are invited to start the new year outdoors for a guided New Year's Day hike at Los Flores Ranch Park in Santa Maria, on Monday, Jan. 1, starting at 9:30 a.m.

Two free guided hikes will be offered for everyone to enjoy, regardless of age or fitness level. Organizers say it's a great way to exercise and immerse yourself in the natural beauty of Los Flores Ranch Park while reflecting on the upcoming year.

It will be a two-mile roundtrip family-friendly hike or community members may opt for a more strenuous 4.5-mile roundtrip hike. Regardless of the hike you choose, both excursions will offer incredible views and energizing outdoor scenery.

The park will be open exclusively for the guided New Year’s Day hikes. Visitors are encouraged to check the Los Flores Ranch Park Facebook page for real-time updates and announcements.

To get to Los Flores Ranch Park from Santa Maria, head south on Highway 101, turn left at the Clark Ave. exit, turn right on Dominion Rd. and the park will be approximately 1.5 miles to the right at 6245 Dominion Rd.