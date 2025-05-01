Major development proposal near Orcutt under review by Santa Maria, LAFCO

A major development could reshape part of Orcutt, as Santa Maria city leaders and county officials consider the proposed annexation of land for the Richards Ranch project, a 44-acre residential and commercial development plan.

The project site is located near the intersection of Union Valley Parkway and Highway 135. If approved, the development would bring 400 apartments, 95 townhomes, and a mix of commercial uses to the area.

The land is currently part of unincorporated Santa Barbara County, but the developer has applied to have it annexed into the City of Santa Maria. In November 2024, the Santa Maria City Council approved a resolution to submit an annexation application to the Santa Barbara County Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO).

“The annexation application is under review by LAFCO currently,” said Dana Eady, Planning Division Manager for the Community Development Department of Santa Maria. “A hearing for review by LAFCO to either approve or deny the application will be held sometime in the future.”

A study session with LAFCO is scheduled for Thursday, May 8, at 1 p.m. at Santa Maria City Hall for informational purposes only, allowing commissioners to ask questions about the proposal.

Pastor Greg Kintzi of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, which sits directly behind the proposed development site, says the congregation has been learning about the project through regular meetings he’s hosted.

“I have mixed feelings about it,” Kintzi said. “On one hand, I’m going to miss the green space. It's been wonderful to have these open fields behind our church for so many years, but it also offers some opportunities for us to reach out to neighbors and invite them to be a part of our ministry here at Gloria Dei.”

He also sees potential in the mixed-use design.

“There’ll be some businesses that people can frequent, including a market and gas station, childcare, those kinds of things. There will be a pool that will be part of the apartment complex,” Kintzi said while also expressing concern about infrastructure. “Union Valley Parkway is unique in terms of how it’s going to widen as they develop, so there’ll be parts that will be getting wider while other parts remain small, and that could be a big issue.”

If the annexation is approved, the developer will still need to go through additional permitting with the Santa Maria Planning Commission before construction can begin.

