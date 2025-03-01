Marian Regional Medical Center partners with United Way to launch Literacy 2.0

Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria and the United Way announced a new partnership on Friday called Literacy 2.0.

Through the pilot program, children born at Dignity Health hospitals can receive new books every month from the time they’re born until they turn five years old.

Eddie Taylor, CEO of the Northern Santa Barbara County United Way, says they have been offering books through Dolly Parton's Imagination Library for 14 years. Now, building on that program’s success, the United Way is partnering with the hospital on Literacy 2.0 to send bilingual books from the Library to children on a monthly basis.

The program is also offering resources for parents, including help to open a custodial savings account for their children.

“We’ll provide the initial seed funding for that account and we'll work with the parents from the time they are born until the child is 18 years old, providing various levels of financial literacy training,” Taylor said.

Primavera Rosales was only four years old when she realized her love of reading.

“Her favorite book was 'I Love You, Mommy,'” said her mother, Sandy Soria.

Every month Rosales and her mom looked forward to reading something new together.

“My favorite part of the month was opening a new book and being able to tell a story to my mom and show her the new reading skills I learned from the book and my progress every month,” Rosales said.

She was the first child to participate in the Northern Santa Barbara County United Way’s literacy program, receiving a book every month for a year through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

“It enhanced her reading skills and comprehension and also gave her bonding time with me,” Soria said.

Dignity Health’s goal is to have 1,500 new babies enrolled in the program over the next five years.

“Reading can lead to a life love of books and education, so by starting them on the right track, I think it's an amazing thing Dolly Parton started,” said Sue Andersen, President and CEO of French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo.

Early exposure to books changed Rosales in more ways than one.

“Seeing her as a four-year-old getting mixed up on some words and now having the literacy level she has and being at Cal Poly University is amazing,” Soria said.

Rosales is now planning to pursue a career requiring lots of time with a pen and paper.

“Marketing is a lot of writing and research so I feel that the program benefited me and grew me as a writer,” Rosales said.

