Missing person: Santa Maria man missing since June

It’s been over two months since a Santa Maria man was reported missing after being last seen in Idaho, and the family is desperate for answers.

29-year-old Edgar Vera Aquino was reported missing on June 9th in a remote area of Fremont County, Idaho, about two hours west of Yellowstone National Park.

According to his former employer in the Santa Maria area, Aquino and his eight-year-old daughter were helping him move to Montana the first week of June. The employer, who tells KSBY he was working a job in Santa Barbara County when Aquino went missing, rented a Penske rental truck for Aquino to take some of his belongings to a rental unit in Montana.

He went on to tell KSBY that on the way back to California, Aquino and his daughter stopped at Yellowstone National Park. After visiting the park, Aquino called him and asked for $100 because he said he couldn’t access money from his bank. That was the last time he says he spoke with Aquino.

Aquino’s daughter was found safe the next morning near the area he disappeared. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office tells KSBY that shortly after learning of Aquino’s disappearance, they sent out search parties on foot, used dogs to track his scent and used an overhead helicopter search, but did not locate the missing man.

If you have any information regarding Aquino’s disappearance, contact the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at 208-624-4482.