Mission Hope Cancer Center celebrates Santa Maria cancer survivors

Community members are gearing up to honor those who have faced cancer during National Cancer Survivors Month.

Santa Maria's Mission Hope Cancer Center is recognizing National Cancer Survivors Day with a community-wide celebration on Sunday, June 1, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

"I'm an oncology nurse. I have been for 25 years. And I've always told my patients that no one fights. Don't you cry. I cry. We're here together. We're going to fight this together. And we're here to celebrate our survivors, " said Cynthia Maldonado, cancer outreach and registry supervisor for Mission Hope.

The Dignity Health free event honoring patients and their families will include live music, arts and crafts, a photo booth, and a bounce house.

Mission Hope physicians will also lead a panel on the latest advancements in cancer treatment.

The event is being held at Mission Hope Cancer Center, located at 1325 E. Church Street in Santa Maria.

Those attending must register in advance by calling Mission Hope Cancer Center at (805) 219-4673.