Motorcyclist killed in Santa Maria crash

Santa Maria police say a deadly crash happened Wednesday at the onramp to Northbound 101 at Main and Nicholson.

Police say around 11:15 a.m. a motorcycle and an agricultural bus crashed.

The motorcyclist allegedly failed to navigate the turn onto the freeway and crashed into passenger side of the bus.

The motorcyclist died after the crash. Nobody was injured on the bus.

Police say the crash is under investigation but do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Officials are not releasing the name of the victim pending notification of family.