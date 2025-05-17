Multiple fires spark concerns near Santa Maria Riverbed

A string of recent fires near the Santa Maria Riverbed has drawn attention from both residents and local fire agencies, as flames ignited on multiple days over the past week.

Fires were reported on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

CAL FIRE SLO PIO Toni Davis confirmed that agencies including CAL FIRE, the Santa Maria Fire Department, and the Los Padres National Forest have been actively responding to fires in the area. Davis says the fires were kept small thanks to rapid response efforts.

“Depending on the size of the fire, if we’re able to keep it small and it remains in the grasslands, then we can extinguish that quite quickly,” Davis said. “If it’s a larger attack and it’s moved further out into thousands of acres, you may see resources from all over the state rolling in.”

Michael Arriola, who has lived in the area for 26 years, said he walks the Santa Maria River levee with his dog daily and has seen fire response teams in action.

“Any time there’s been sirens, I go and look, and the fire department puts them out pretty quick," he said.

Another nearby resident said, “I don’t feel safe walking around here, but I have to walk every day. Even if we have a lake behind our community, it’s still dangerous. The embers can jump to the house.”

She also shared safety concerns due to past encampments in the riverbed.

“It's not safe going down there," she said. "They’re still causing fires. I carry bear spray, and I will use it if I have to.”

Davis said the cause of the recent fires is still under investigation.

Firefighters have been responding to more fires recently in general. Davis noted that throughout the area, fires have ranged in size from as small as 30–by–30 feet to blazes burning several acres. Many are roadside fires that are often linked to vehicle malfunctions.

“Someone got a flat, they didn’t realize it, and their rim is riding on the road creating sparks, or they’re dragging a chain,” Davis explained. “[The] majority of our fires, everywhere in the United States, are human-caused.”

Davis emphasized the importance of fire safety and preparation heading into the summer months, advising residents to create defensible space around their homes, avoid mowing or using power tools after 10 a.m., and always have a water source nearby when clearing dry vegetation.

“Right now, the grass is dying. If you haven’t maintained your 100 feet of clearance, you’re going to run into problems. Mow before 10 a.m., never on a windy day, and always have water nearby,” Davis said.

For more information, visit ReadyForWildfire.org for tips on how to prepare homes and properties for wildfire season.

