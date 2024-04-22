Natural History Museum holds free Earth Day celebration

The Natural History Museum held a free Earth Day celebration near the Santa Maria Library Sunday afternoon.

The family-friendly event had food, music, a plant sale, crafts, and more.

The theme of the event was "Our Santa Maria River Watershed."

KSBY stopped by and spoke to Virginia Souza, the board president of the Natural History Museum.

"Everything we do in our community is free to the public," Souza said. "So we've made friends with our constituency and the community, and they come out to participate as well as to be entertained. This year we're having a Zoo to You, and it's always a big favorite with the whole family.”

The Natural History Museum is located at 412 South Mcclelland Street.