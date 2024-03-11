Need tech help? Here's how to sign up for free assistance in Santa Maria

The City of Santa Maria Public Library is offering numerous one-on-one Tech Help sessions in March.

Each appointment provides 25 minutes for instruction on topics such as setting up new devices, installing apps, privacy best practices, and enjoying library e-resources at home.

KSBY stopped by Sunday's Tech Help session and spoke to Jennifer Harmer, a librarian about the importance of these sessions.

“So much of what you need to do these days is all online and they really hand you these devices and they don't give you any instructions, and so we're here to kind of provide bridge that gap and provide that support that people need to be able to use their devices functionally," Harmer said.

If you or someone you know could use some tech assistance, you can make an appointment on one of the following upcoming dates:



Saturday, March 16 from 11-1 p.m.

Sunday, March 24 from 2-4 p.m.

Saturday, March 30 from 2-4 p.m.

Tech Help appointments are available by appointment only by calling (805) 925-0994 extension 8562. The program will not include assistance with hardware repairs, virus removal, financial transactions, or applications that require users to input sensitive information.

All sessions will be held in the library’s Learning Loft. The library is located at 421 South McClelland Street.