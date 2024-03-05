New 4-story, 93-unit hotel could be coming to Santa Maria

Santa Maria City Council members will take up an application for a new Holiday Inn Express and consider its impact on the local economy.

The Holiday Inn Express project site is a 2-acre lot on Roemer Court just north of Santa Maria.

The development is expected to be a 4-story hotel with 93 units.

City leaders say the project will provide a new source of tax revenue and new jobs.

“What this says about the community is that the developer believes that there's another good reason to bring a new hotel property to Santa Maria,” said Mark van de Kamp, City of Santa Maria, public information officer. “Santa Maria is a great place for people who are looking for a place to stay. This would also have a positive impact economically on restaurants as travelers are going to be looking around for four different meals, and things to do."

Community members say they are excited about the new job prospects.

“I feel like it's going to be a boost for the community just because I know a lot of people don't have jobs in the community, so hopefully with this new hotel, a lot of people will be getting hired,” said Miguel Cossio, Santa Maria resident.

“It was unanimously approved by the Planning Commission last November,” said van de Kamp. “It received favorable reviews and it's on to the city council.”

The city council will also have to change some zoning to move forward with the plan.

“The city council tomorrow night is being asked to designate it from heavy commercial manufacturing to commercial, which would incorporate the ability to put up a hotel,” said van de Kamp.

Once approved, the developer will need to take the next steps and formally apply for permits.

If city council members approve the proposed project of a new Holiday Inn Express, it could be completed in about a year.