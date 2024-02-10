Watch Now
New hot chicken restaurant opens in Santa Maria

Posted at 8:17 PM, Feb 09, 2024
There is a new spot to satisfy your chicken cravings in Santa Maria.

Dave's Hot Chicken officially opened this week.

The restaurant specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, with their signature items including hot chicken sliders and tenders, along with sides of house-made kale slaw, creamy mac and cheese, and crispy seasoned fries. And of course, a variety of spice levels to choose from.

The new restaurant is on Betteravia Rd. next to Panda Express.

It's the second Dave's Hot Chicken on the Central Coast. The first is on Madonna Rd. in San Luis Obispo.

