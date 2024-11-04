Watch Now
New lighting installed at 2 Santa Maria athletic fields

The City of Santa Maria is celebrating upgrades at two of its athletic fields.

Adam Basin Field and Crossroads Basin Field received new lighting installations to extend field usability from fall through late spring.

The additions will allow teams to practice and compete later into the evening.

A Flip the Switch lighting ceremony took place Thursday at the Crossroads field.

A local soccer league official spoke about the impact the lights will have on the community.

"This is it for all of the soccer community," said Juan Velasco, an administrator for Central City Soccer League. "That's what we've been waiting for — for 44 years.

The funding for the project was made possible by the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act.

