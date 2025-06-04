New Santa Maria DMV building nearing completion

Construction on a new Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) location in Santa Maria is expected to wrap up soon.

DMV officials tell KSBY the location along the 2700 block of Santa Maria Way is expected to open Aug. 1.

The current location is expected to close at 5 p.m. on July 20, although a spokesperson says both dates are subject to change.

A City of Santa Maria spokesperson told KSBY in 2023 that city leaders had been advocating for a new DMV office for the past two decades. Years of setbacks, including state budget issues, the recession and the COVID-19 pandemic, put the project on hold.

Work got underway in the fall of 2023.

The new building is said to be larger and have easy access from Highway 101, along with adequate parking.

It will also serve the communities of Orcutt, Guadalupe and surrounding areas.