New support program for Allan Hancock College nursing students

The nonprofit Cloverlane Foundation has launched a new program to support nursing students at Allan Hancock College, offering immediate savings of $35,000.

It's called the Nurses Project, the initiative provides loaned textbooks and online study tools to students in the Licensed Vocational Nursing (LVN) program.

The project starts with two major grants one creating a textbook loan fund, and another covering the cost of a required online testing platform.

Registered Nursing (RN) students will be included starting in 2026.

Developed in partnership with the Allan Hancock College Foundation, The Nurses Project was shaped by a team of six Cloverlane members, including a current nursing student.

Cloverlane hopes to expand the program to more colleges, helping tackle the nationwide nursing shortage.