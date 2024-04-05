New tax measures for Santa Barbara County? Board of Supervisors vote 'no'

Despite the County of Santa Barbara’s need for additional funding, three measures for tax increases will not appear on your ballot this November.

According to a recent survey, voters say they're already pressured by inflation and rising costs of living and don't want to pay extra.

“I disagree with more taxes because we already have high taxes already,” said Julie Pattee, who lives in Solvang.

During this week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, county officials shared data on a survey that examined voter attitudes about a potential one-cent increase in the general sales tax.

While six out of ten voters agreed that more county revenue was needed, less than 50% said they were fully on board with the proposed increase.

“I understand them wanting to come to us to help give them the money for the means that they think is going to be done, but I don't see the need to pay a little bit more,” added Orcutt resident Steven Allison.

According to the presentation, the measure could generate more than $15 million in revenue, but after hearing the results of the survey, supervisors voted not to include it on the November ballot.

“Of course, it is a good idea. How could it not be a good idea? We barely have enough to survive,” said Santa Maria resident Enrique Moreno.

The survey also asked local voters about other potential measures, including a special sales tax and a parcel tax that would go toward county library funding.

However, less than two-thirds said they would “definitely vote yes” on the measures, keeping them off the upcoming ballot as well.

“Our groceries are very high right now and our mortgage is high, so I don't think it would be a very good choice to make it higher,” Pattee explained.

County leaders say the money from both the special sales and parcel taxes could boost revenue by more than $20 million. Despite this, Steven Allison says he has been feeling the pinch of inflation since 2020 and thinks the county should look elsewhere to make it happen.

“Everything is slowly going up, and I don't see very much increase in wages to accommodate that. Go a couple years and see how things shake off from the COVID pandemic,” he said.

Following Tuesday’s "no" vote from the Board of Supervisors, county officials say they make look at putting a tax measure on the ballot for 2026.