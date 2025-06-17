'No kid goes hungry.' Free meals available for kids this summer in Santa Maria

While classrooms may be empty this summer, the need for nutritious meals doesn’t take a break. The Santa Maria-Bonita School District is making sure local children stay fed and fueled with a free meal program open to all kids in the community.

The district officially launched its Seamless Summer Feeding Program this week in partnership with the YMCA, offering free breakfast and lunch to all children up to the age of 18 with no registration or income requirements.

“We want to make sure that we are working with our local partners to provide meals to our families during the summer,” said Laurel Goins, SMBSD Food Services Coordinator. “It’s really important in Santa Maria-Bonita that we provide good nutrition all year long, not just during the school year.”

The program is funded through the National School Lunch Program, a federally backed initiative in partnership with the State of California.

According to Goins, Santa Maria-Bonita has maintained the Seamless Summer model since the COVID-19 pandemic, but rising economic pressures have made it more critical than ever.

“In this economy, it can be very difficult for our families to make ends meet,” Goins said. “That’s why this program is so important. It’s free, accessible, and ensures every child has what they need to thrive.”

Meals are freshly prepared with a focus on quality and nutrition. This summer, the district is expanding its scratch-cooking initiative, sourcing ingredients from local farms and testing new recipes like house-baked scones, introduced this week at the YMCA site.

“We’re really looking forward to this opportunity to provide kiddos homemade, great meals,” Goins said.

At the YMCA in Santa Maria, where the program kicked off, children not only receive meals but also enjoy access to recreational activities, arts, STEM learning, and more.

For staff like Gabrielle Reyes, who helps coordinate the summer camp, the impact goes beyond food.

“It’s a safe space that’s not only fun and enriching, but they’re going to be fed too,” Reyes said. “We don’t always know what kids are going home to, but from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., we know they’re getting balanced nutrition: fruits, veggies, burritos, snacks that nourish their whole body.”

Reyes emphasized that families should never feel ashamed to participate.

“Anyone and everyone is never denied a meal here,” she said. “We’re here to help everyone. If your child is hungry, we’re here to feed them mind, body, and spirit.”

The Seamless Summer Meals Program runs through August 8. At the Santa Maria YMCA, breakfast is served from 9-9:15 a.m., and lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m.

Additional site locations include:

