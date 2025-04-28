'No strings attached': Organization brings Free One-Day clinic to Santa Maria

On Sunday, community members got access to medical and dental care at no cost during the Free One-Day Clinic in Santa Maria.

Religious humanitarian group Life Hope Centers hosted the clinic at the Santa Maria Seventh Day Adventist Church from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitors got free access to vision care, dental care, medical screenings, massages, haircuts, physical therapy, lifestyle counseling, and more.

Attendees were not required to show their ID or proof of insurance.

"The communication is that there's no strings attached. We're just here to help people enhance their quality of life," Dr. Edward Urbina, a dentist volunteering at the event, said.

Urbina told KSBY that the most popular forms of care sought out by community members are dental and vision care.

"The need for dental care transcends socioeconomic status," Urbina said.

Sunday's clinic provided both at no cost.

According to the Life Hope Centers website, volunteers organize clinics throughout California at least once a month.

"We just want to reach out and serve our community," Urbina added.