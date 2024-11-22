Non-profit kicks off Thanksgiving Week of Hope with meal boxes, resource fair

Rescue Mission Alliance Central Coast kicked off its Thanksgiving Week of Hope on Thursday with an outreach event at Santa Maria Foursquare Church.

During the event, organizers distributed meal boxes to hundreds of Central Coast families and hosted a resource fair on-site.

Attendees were also offered legal, employment, medical, and education services within the community.

Officials say they anticipated to serve 300 families during the event.

Chris Rutledge, the director of Rescue Mission Alliance Central Coast, told KSBY he is optimistic about the families that the non-profit is serving.

"We do see more families who are needing help. The neat thing and the kind of hopeful thing is we're seeing different families every year. So the families we saw last year oftentimes don't need our help the following year," Rutledge said. "We're meeting new people, so we get to introduce them to new services— great communities like Santa Maria Foursquare Church, and of course, all the services that the rescue mission provides."

The organization is set to host a similar event during the holidays; the Christmas Meal in a Box distribution is scheduled to take place on Dec. 12.

More information about the non-profit's efforts and upcoming events can be found on its website.