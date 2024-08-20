Organizers prep for Mission Hope Cancer Center's 11th annual Day Of Hope

Volunteers will be lining the streets in many local communities this Wednesday, raising money for local cancer patients undergoing treatment at Mission Hope Cancer Center.

“We're here to help our patients when they come across any kind of financial disparity, whether it's paying for co-pays or helping them out with their medication," said Cynthia Maldonado, Mission Hope Cancer Center Outreach Program Supervisor.

Starting at 7 a.m., teams will be in Santa Maria, Orcutt, Guadalupe, Nipomo and the Five Cities area selling special edition Santa Maria Times newspapers. People are asked to donate at least $1.

Oncologist Dr. Ben Wilkinson says the fundraiser is for the entire community.

“It's for our patients and families that are going through their cancer journey and to show that community support because seeing all the teams on the different corners throughout Santa Maria and our Central Coast region is just an encouragement," Dr. Wilkinson said.

At 11 a.m., a car parade will leave the Santa Maria Fairpark, traveling along Broadway and Main Street before ending at Mission Hope Cancer Center on East Church Street about 15 minutes later.

Organizers are hoping to raise more than $350,000 during this year’s fundraiser.