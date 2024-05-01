More than 300 new low-income housing units coming to Santa Maria

Santa Maria has seen tremendous growth in the past 30 years, and with that growth comes a greater need for housing.

Ascensión Lopez used to live in Santa Maria but says he moved to nearby Nipomo two years ago due to the lack of housing in the area.

"There was just no housing and we just had to leave,” he said.

Public Information Manager for Santa Maria, Mark van de Kamp, acknowledges the growing need for housing.

“We're the largest city on the Central Coast with about 110,000 residents, and the demand for affordable housing is constant,” he said.

To meet the demand, several housing developments have been in the works across the city. Centennial Gardens off West Battles Road is one of them, offering 160 affordable apartment units for low-income households earning less than 70% of the area median income.

Suzanne Canas recently moved into one of the apartments and says getting a spot felt like winning the lottery, adding that even though the application process for Centennial Gardens lasted more than a year, it was worth it.

“There is a waiting list on the Santa Maria Studios and that anyone can go on to their website and sign up for that. There are, of course, some criteria for anyone who's interested," van de Kamp said.

Off Santa Maria Way, Santa Maria Studios has 160 units for people 62 and older, catering to those with an income level below 60-80% of the area median income, which in Santa Barbara County, is approximately $92,300, according to the 2023 US Census Bureau.

“It'll go a long way to, to helping the demand, but the demand continues,” van de Kamp said.

He shared that the city is working toward meeting its regional housing needs allocation, which requires 5,418 units, with 29% designated for very low-income residents

“We're making very good progress," van de Kamp said. "Most cities do not do not meet their RHNA numbers, but you make a good faith effort towards that.”

For more information on housing at Santa Maria Studios and Centennial Gardens click here or here.