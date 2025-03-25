Over 50 teens register to vote during annual Santa Maria High School event

Local students ensured that their voices were heard during Santa Maria High School's 3rd annual Voter Registration Drive on Monday.

The school's Close Up Washington DC Club collaborated with the League of Women Voters of North Santa Barbara County to host the event, which reportedly saw over 50 students register and pre-register to vote.

Officials say a total of 114 students also participated in a survey that ranked their level of concern about various issues.

The results revealed that students were significantly concerned about financial aid for college, immigration, women's rights, the public education system, and the environment.