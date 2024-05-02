Paul Nelson Aquatic Center brings back Saturday Recreation Swim

The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department announced that Saturday Recreation Swim would return on May 4 to May 25, from 12:30 to 3:30p.m.

Recreation Swim fees can be found below:



Ages 6 to 16: $1.50

Ages 17 to 54: $3.00

Ages 55 to 64: $1.50

Additionally, the following guidelines will be in place for the safety and enjoyment of all visitors:

All attendees must be in appropriate swimsuits.

Children not ptty train must wear approved waterproof swim diapers.

Shower prior to entering the water.

Inflatable devices such as water wings are not permitted.

Children aged five and under must always be accompanied in the water by an adult 18 years or older.

The Paul Nelson Aquatic Center is located at 600 South McClelland in Santa Maria and features a variety of aquatic amenities. Any questions can be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department, (805) 925-0951 extension 2260.