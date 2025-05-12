Pavement Repairs Project begins Monday, traffic delays expected in Santa Maria

In Santa Maria, drivers should expect temporary daytime delays on Western Avenue beginning Monday as the city starts its Pavement Repairs Project.
Officials say construction will start at the intersection of Donovan Road and Western Avenue, progressing southward along Western Avenue.
According to the City of Santa Maria, drivers should use alternate routes when possible between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Affected segments of Western Avenue include:
- Donovan Road to Harding Avenue
- Harding Avenue to Orchard Street
- Orchard Street to Agnes Avenue
- Agnes Avenue to Bunny Avenue
- Bunny Avenue to Gunner Street
- Gunner Street to McElhany Avenue
- McElhany Avenue to Robert Lane
- Robert Lane to Frank Lane
- Frank Lane to Alvin Avenue
- Alvin Avenue to El Camino Street
- El Camino Street to W. Fesler Street
- Main Street to Church Street
- Church Street to Cypress Street
- Cypress Street to Barrett Street
- Barrett Street to Cook Street
- Morrison Avenue to Camino Colegio
- Camino Colegio to Las Flores Way
- Las Flores Way to Pershing Street
- Pershing Street to Mariposa Way
- Mariposa Way to Liberty Street
- Liberty Street to Stowell Road
The project is scheduled to last through the week of June 2.