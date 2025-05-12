Pavement Repairs Project begins Monday, traffic delays expected in Santa Maria

In Santa Maria, drivers should expect temporary daytime delays on Western Avenue beginning Monday as the city starts its Pavement Repairs Project.

Officials say construction will start at the intersection of Donovan Road and Western Avenue, progressing southward along Western Avenue.

According to the City of Santa Maria, drivers should use alternate routes when possible between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Affected segments of Western Avenue include:



Donovan Road to Harding Avenue

Harding Avenue to Orchard Street

Orchard Street to Agnes Avenue

Agnes Avenue to Bunny Avenue

Bunny Avenue to Gunner Street

Gunner Street to McElhany Avenue

McElhany Avenue to Robert Lane

Robert Lane to Frank Lane

Frank Lane to Alvin Avenue

Alvin Avenue to El Camino Street

El Camino Street to W. Fesler Street

Main Street to Church Street

Church Street to Cypress Street

Cypress Street to Barrett Street

Barrett Street to Cook Street

Morrison Avenue to Camino Colegio

Camino Colegio to Las Flores Way

Las Flores Way to Pershing Street

Pershing Street to Mariposa Way

Mariposa Way to Liberty Street

Liberty Street to Stowell Road

The project is scheduled to last through the week of June 2.