PG&E announces temporary decrease to electricity rates

Electricity is something just about everyone relies on but the cost to keep the lights on can be painful at times.

Santa Maria resident Maria Pacheco has noticed the rising cost of living.

“Honestly, it can get really stressful being the sole breadwinner when the bills come, it's a lot to handle," Pacheco says.

As a single mother, Pacheco says she finds budgeting increasingly challenging and during the hot summer months, her electricity bills can make her nervous.

“Last month I paid a high bill, between $180 and $200," Pacheco said.

In Guadalupe, Marta Padilla says she can’t pay her bills due to an injury that left her unable to work, adding that her daily AC usage worries her.

"Last month was more expensive and I still haven’t been able to pay that bill," Padilla says.

Mary Whiteman, who lives in Tanglewood, also finds it necessary to budget her electricity bills. “Every little bit adds up,” she says.

Starting July 1, PG&E announced a temporary 9% decrease in electric rates after recovering expenses accumulated for work completed in previous years.

However, the the California Public Utilities Commission is considering PG&E’s request to collect costs for work done in 2022 and 2023, which could result in a rate increase later this year. PG&E expects these changes to have little impact on customers’ average bills for the rest of the year.

PG&E states it is exploring ways to reduce operating costs without compromising safety, reliability, or customer service.

“I’m really looking forward to that lower electricity bill,” Pacheco said.

PG&E shares simple steps customers can take to save during the summer including setting thermostats to 78 degrees as every degree above 78 represents a 2% savings on costs.