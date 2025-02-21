Planes of Fame breaks ground on new museum in Santa Maria

A project to expand the Planes of Fame Air Museum to the Central Coast broke ground Thursday in Santa Maria.

The new museum will feature dozens of of aircraft on display, flight demonstrations, an education center and aircraft restoration and maintenance shop, and will host the Central Coast Airfest and Skyward Bound program, according to those involved in the project.

"I think it's going to be a huge benefit to the local community because of the tourists that will come in because of the reputation for Planes of Fame," said Jim Bray, Planes of Fame sponsorship coordinator. "People come from all over to see that museum and it'll also be a great new amenity for our folks here in Santa Maria."

The new museum will occupy a currently empty plot of land just beyond the Radisson Hotel near the Santa Maria Public Airport.

This will be Planes of Fame's second location. It is currently located in Chino.

The $12 million project is expected to be completed in 2026.