Planes of Fame Museum announces plans to bring aviation history to Central Coast

The Planes of Fame Museum in Chino, California is expanding to the Central Coast.

The Santa Maria Public Airport District is implementing a new Planes of Fame Air Museum to preserve aviation history, inspire interest, and honor aviation veterans.

On Saturday, the Santa Maria Library provided an update on the progress of the new museum coming to the area.

“I'm excited to be around airplanes and talk to people who are interested in the subject,” Santa Maria resident Carlos Herrera said.

Herrera used to travel over three hours to the museum location in Chino.

“Then I'd have to drive back, so this is much better, obviously,” Herrera said.

Breaking ground on Feb. 20, the Planes of Fame Museum's second location will occupy the empty land just beyond the Radisson Hotel near the Santa Maria airport.

“It's a beautiful addition to the front of the airport,” Tony Guy, the Santa Maria Public Airport District director, said.

Officials report that the local expansion will house a wide range of permanent exhibitions, flight demonstrations, an educational center, the Central Coast Airfest, the Skyward Bound program, an aircraft restoration and maintenance shop, and more.

“A big part of their mission is STEM training, [and] a big part of their mission is to attract young people to get interested in aviation,” Jim Bray, the Planes of Fame Air Museum development sponsorship coordinator, said.

Organizers say the local museum also aims to incorporate and preserve Santa Maria's aviation history.

The first phase of the project is set to cost $12 million. There are also potential plans to expand the facility into two more phases.

The senior staff working in the Chino location will be transferred to Santa Maria once the facility is built.

Museum staff say they plan to operate both museums for now, and that arrangements for the original location are still being discussed.

Officials also hope to shuttle historic aircraft between Chino and Santa Maria for special events.

The museum is set to open in 2026.