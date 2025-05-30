Police make an arrest in a 2023 homicide case in Santa Maria

On May 28 Santa Maria Police Detectives requested the assistance of the Kern County Sheriff's Department in arresting one of the suspects wanted on an outstanding homicide warrant related to a deadly shooting in Santa Maria back in October 2023.

Kern County Sheriff's deputies found and arrested the suspect in Bakersfield. He was booked into Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall.

Police say two other suspects were already in custody on unrelated charges. They have since been charged with the homicide and with a criminal street gang enhancement.

According to officials all of the suspects were juveniles at the time of the homicide.

The deadly shooting happened on October 21, 2023 on the 1000 block of North School Street in Santa Maria.

Police say four people were shot, one of them died from their gunshot wounds.